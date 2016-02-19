twitter facebook donate

Video of Sterling News Conference

February 19, 2016 By
Screen Shot 2016-02-19 at 9.06.57 AM

Speakers at news conference for Sterling. Click on image to access video.

On February 17th, 2016, Holly Sterling, Jesselyn Radack, John Kiriakou, Tim Karr, Delphine Halgand, and Cornel West spoke at a news conference at the National Press Club, then delivered a petition containing over 150,000 signatures to the White House calling for the pardon of CIA whistleblower Jeffrey Sterling.

Sterling was convicted in 2015 under the Espionage Act as a source for New York Times reporter James Risen’s book State of War. Sterling began serving his three-and-a-half-year prison sentence eight months ago.

See: “Wife of CIA Whistleblower Jeffrey Sterling Asks Obama to Pardon Him” for more details. 

