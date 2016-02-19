Video of Sterling News Conference

By

On February 17th, 2016, Holly Sterling, Jesselyn Radack, John Kiriakou, Tim Karr, Delphine Halgand, and Cornel West spoke at a news conference at the National Press Club, then delivered a petition containing over 150,000 signatures to the White House calling for the pardon of CIA whistleblower Jeffrey Sterling.

Sterling was convicted in 2015 under the Espionage Act as a source for New York Times reporter James Risen’s book State of War. Sterling began serving his three-and-a-half-year prison sentence eight months ago.

