Trump Targets Sanctuary Cities — Public Banks a Solution?
January 25, 2017
The Los Angeles Times reports: “President Trump is preparing to take executive action that would target funding for so-called sanctuary cities, part of a series of moves he is considering announcing this week on immigration and national security. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a close ally of the new administration, telegraphed the sanctuary cities announcement during a speech Wednesday to the conservative Heritage Foundation. He called it a ‘common sense’ action that would ‘drive the left crazy.'”
MATT STANNARD
Policy Director for Commonomics USA and lead researcher for the organization’s Public Banking Works project, Stannard is co-author, with Marc Armstrong, of “Public Banks Can Help Cities Honor Their Commitment to Give Sanctuary to Immigrants.”
Stannard and Armstrong said today: “Cities, counties, and states can build a firewall against the incoming administration’s threats, and create long-term fiscal stability in the chaotic years ahead, by opening public banks. By lending at low interest and paying that interest directly back to treasuries, public banks provide governments with both a source of financing and a regular source of revenue. A city-owned public bank could turn a profit for the city in its first year by using the bank to fund its infrastructure with public credit. Not only would the city avoid the costs of the municipal bond market and the risks of Wall Street losing its savings in a bad debt swap or other chicanery, but investment could target the services, economic sectors, or infrastructure upgrades the city needs most.
Even if public banks didn’t offset losses of federal funding dollar-for-dollar, they would help sanctuary cities build additional value-generating and budget-saving projects resulting in long-term immunity from federal fiscal blackmail.”
Blog Posts
Trump Education Policy
November 17, 2016 by journalist ·Rhee and Moskowitz would certainly be zealous proponents of school choice. Selecting either of them would be a thumb in the eyes of the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers, who campaigned mightily for Clinton. Both have tangled with the unions and made clear their distaste for public schools and for teachers’ unions.[more]
Costas Panayotakis on the Brexit
June 24, 2016 by journalist ·“The Brexit vote may have partly been an expression of right-wing xenophobia but it is also an expression of disgust across the continent with the neoliberal monstrosity that the EU has become. It remains to be seen, of course, whether the result will be honored. In the past, European political and economic elites have often ignored referendum results they didn't like by cranking up Pro-European propaganda and repeating the referendum so that the sovereign people could 'correct' their mistake.”[more]
Breaking Down the Brexit Decision
June 24, 2016 by journalist ·The political center has lost its commanding appeal and the public is drawn to vague slogans like “freedom” and “independence.” Right-wing projects are implausible as solutions to the problems faced by ordinary citizens but the electorate acts in desperation. The process has been under way for many years. Reagan and Thatcher were early signs. The parties of the center-left fell ever-more-completely under the sway of financial interests and rich donors, providing very little choice.[more]
From “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States”
May 16, 2016 by journalist ·All the laws and customs of civilized warfare may not be applicable to an armed conflict with the Indian tribes upon our western frontier; but the circumstances attending the assassination of Canby [Army general] and Thomas [U.S. peace commissioner] are such as to make their murder as much a violation of the laws of savage as of civilized warfare, and the Indians concerned in it fully understood the baseness and treachery of their act.[more]
News Items
Michael Beer on “The Monitor”
September 7, 2016“Given hundreds of years of Turkish/Ottoman dominion over Arabs, this Turkish invasion is unlikely to gain much support in Syria or the Arab world. The timing is remarkable just as the vice president of the U.S. arrived in Turkey. The U.S. cooperated, in part, because the U.S. already has troops in Syria in violation of international law and the U.S. constitution and has no credible platform to protest … [more]
Maria Luisa Mendonca in AlterNet
August 11, 2016"The impeachment is aimed at distracting from the very real crimes perpetrated by the congressmen sanctimoniously casting judgment on the president. Since the beginning of the process, it was clear that the main charge brought against president Dilma Rousseff, based on an accounting mechanism characterized as “fiscal pedaling” (“pedaladas fiscais” in Portuguese), had the barely hidden objective of curtailing investigations of corruption against Congress members and implementing a conservative agenda that has consistently been rejected by the majority of Brazilian society in presidential elections since 2002."[more]
Vijay Prashad in AlterNet
August 5, 2016Following an appearance on a recent IPA news release, Vijay Prashad, author and professor of International Studies at Trinity College, penned an article for AlterNet, in which he discussed the possible negative consequences of U.S. military action in Libya.[more]
Frederick Clarkson in Al Jazeera
July 27, 2016Following an appearance on a recent IPA news release, Frederick Clarkson, a senior fellow for Religious Liberty at social-justice think-thank Political Research Associates and author of When Exemption is the Rule: The Religious Freedom Strategy of the Christian Right, was quoted in an Al Jazeera article, in which he discusses the qualifications of Gov. Mike Pence as Donald Trump's running mate. He states: "Pence needs to demonstrate that he brings knowledge, measured judgement and gravitas to the ticket."[more]
Marjorie Cohn in Alternet, the Independent and more
July 27, 2016Following an appearance on a recent IPA news release, Marjorie Cohn, a professor emerita at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law, was interviewed and quoted in articles for McClatchy, the Independent, Alternet and National Observer. She was also interviewed on various radio shows, including KBOO radio (Portland), New Zealand Radio, WMNF radio (Tampa, FLA), KMEC radio (Northern Calif.) and Peoples Internet Radio (US, UK, Canada), and she has written an op-ed that has been published in both The Hill and CommonDreams. [more]
Junaid Ahmad on The Real News
June 13, 2016Junaid Ahmad was interviewed by The Real News examining gun culture, homophobia, and the U.S. ideologies that informed the Orlando shooting. He explained that despite Hillary Clinton’s claim that this was an act of “radical Islamism” and Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from entering the country, placing the blame on Islam ignores the homophobia and violence that the U.S. has historically perpetuated.[more]